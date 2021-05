Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26,672 fresh COVID-19 cases and 594deaths, taking the tally to 55,79,897 and the toll to 87,894, the state health department said. With 29,177, patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 51,40,272, leaving the state with 3,48,395 active cases, it said, adding the case recovery rate improved to 92.04 per cent while the fatality rate increased to 1.59 per cent. At the same time, the case positivity rate slightly dipped to 16.90 per cent, the report said.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement. With 1,470 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far rose to 6,52,686, it said. The total number of samples tested so far in the financial capital reached 60,72,000 on Sunday.

The case recovery rate of the Mumbai district now stands at 93 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases in the city stood at 0.22 per cent for the period between May 16 and May 22, it said. The case doubling rate for Mumbai now stands at 331 days.





