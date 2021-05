Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement. With 1,470 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far rose to 6,52,686, it said. The total number of samples tested so far in the financial capital reached 60,72,000 on Sunday.

