Maharashtra on Monday showed a massive drop in daily COVID tally, reporting as many as 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the active case count stands at 36,447, the state health bulletin said. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.

Generally, Maharashtra registers lesser COVID-19 cases on Mondays due to fewer tests. Less than 1 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state. The positivity rate is 2.17 per cent, as per the report.

The state also saw 12 fatalities due to the viral infection and with that, the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,43,416. The COVID-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 1.82 per cent.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra increased to 76,61,077 after 11,408 patients were discharged on Monday. The case recovery rate is 97.66 per cent.

Mumbai COVID tally

Mumbai reported only 192 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the lowest daily count since 13 December last year.

The city also reported two Covid-19 related deaths. 350 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in the city, the official statement recorded.

Omicron tally in the state

With the detection of eight new cases of the Omicron variant- all from Mumbai- the number of such cases went up to 3,994. A total of 3,334 Omicron patients have been discharged so far following a negative RT PCR test report.

