Maharashtra reports massive drop in daily COVID tally; less than 2K cases today

Maharashtra on Monday showed a massive drop in daily COVID tally, reporting as many as 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the active case count stands at 36,447, the state health bulletin said. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.

