Maharashtra recorded more than 15,000 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday after recording this year's highest one-day on Friday with 15,817 new infections coming to light, a health official said.

The state has been witnessing a surge in new cases of coronavirus for the last four days.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,97,793, while the death toll reached 52,811 with 88 new fatalities.

Before Friday, the state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined.

But a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

As many as 7,467 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total of recoveries to21,25,211.

A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday.

On Friday alone, as many as 2,54,956 people were administered the doses, which is the highest single-day vaccination figure in the state till now, he said.

"This data was compiled on Saturday as many immunisation centres operated till late night on Friday," he said.

Of the total number of 26,89,922 people vaccinated so far in the state, 3,73,317 have received their second dose also, while all others have got the first dose, the official added.

On Friday, the maximum number of recipients- 1,55,995 - were senior citizens (above 60), while 31,043 people were in the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities.

The state has so far vaccinated 8,51,952 senior citizens and 1,50,558 others in the age group of 45 to 60.

As many as 8,18,917 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine till now, with 3,28,477 of them receiving their second dose as well, the official said.

With the addition of 1,153 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,74,283,an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed five more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,326.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via