Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 39,544 fresh coronavirus positive cases, three days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 28,12,980, the state Health Department said.

With 227 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection which is the highest in the last five months, the toll in the state mounted to 54,649, it said.

The state has 3,56,243 active covid cases after 23,600 discharge people were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 24,00,727.

On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh case mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.

On Tuesday the state reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases but the dip in cases is ostensibly due to fewer tests (1,29,876) being conducted on Tuesday against 1,36,848 samples tested the day earlier.

Till Sunday, the state had been ramping up the number of daily tests, resulting into more cases getting detected.

On Sunday, the state had conducted 1,65,591 tests.

State capital Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its total to 4,14,773. It also reported 15 deaths, due to which its fatality count grew to 11,690.

Neighbouring Thane city reported 1,039 new cases, while Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation added 913 new cases, the official said.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,520 and 2,214 new cases respectively. Rest of the Pune district reported 1,837 cases that indicated a surge in its rural parts.

With this, there are 2,77,218 COVID-19 cases in areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 1,35,674 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits and 1,23,370 in remaining Pune district, he said.

With a single-day addition of 3,308 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,81,522 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 18 patients died of the infection, while 2,705 were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

This has taken the toll to 2,392 and the count of recoveries has reached 1,52,487, he said.

Of the latest casualties, five were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 11 from other parts of the district, the official said.

Ahmednagar district reported 1,180 cases, while Jalgaon district's caseload increased by 947 cases.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 732 new cases, while 830 cases were found in Nanded city.

Nagpur city in Vidarbha region reported 31 deaths during the day, highest for the day in the state. It took its death toll to 2,963.

As many as 1,67,078 coronavirus tests were carried out on Wednesday, which took the overall test count to 1,97,92,143.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 28,12,980, new cases: 39,544, death toll: 54,649, discharged: 24,00,727, active cases: 3,56,243, people tested so far: 1,97,92,143.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via