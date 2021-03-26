Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day, health officials said.

It took the caseload in the state to26,37,735. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days. A total of 17,019 patients recuperated from the disease while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,82,451

With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

Mumbai reported 5,515 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,020 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,563 cases while 617 cases were detected in the Nanded city.

Jalna district, which shares border with Aurangabad district, reported 607 cases.

Nagpur on Friday saw its highest ever-single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 4,095 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 35 deaths and 1,943 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 2,11,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 1,69,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,37,735, new cases: 36,902, death toll: 53,907, discharged: 23,00,056, active cases: 2,82,451, people tested so far: 1,88,78,754.

Meanwhile, night curfew will be imposed in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of alarming rise in coronavirus cases, an official statement said on Friday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered night curfew from Sunday onwards, it said.

Also the administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday ordered the shutting of wedding venues, lawns and ceremonial halls from April 15.

The district disaster management cell met during the day and decided to take some stringent measures in light of the spike in infections.

As per the order, all wedding venues, lawns and other ceremonial halls will remain shut from April 15 onwards, the order stated.

For weddings that will take place before April 15, organisers and management should follow the COVID-19 norms, it was stated.

