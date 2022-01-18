Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra reports nearly 40,000 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reports nearly 40,000 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

The active COVID tally stands at 2,67,659
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, 38,824 recoveries and 53 deaths were also reported in the same time span.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported as many as 39,207 new COVID cases, and with that, the active tally stands at 2,67,659. However, no new case of Omicron variant is reported in the state.

Meanwhile, 38,824 recoveries and 53 deaths were also reported in the same time span. 

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 6,149 new cases, 193 infections more than yesterday's tally. With this, the city's active tally reached 44,084, while the cumulative total reached 1,011,967. Of the new cases, 5165 patients are said to be asymptomatic.

Currently, there are 44,084 patients.

The maximum city also 7 deaths today, with this the toll reached 16,476. In the same time span, the city also saw 12,810 recoveries taking the recovery total to 948,744.

47,700 were tested in the city in the past 24 hours.

