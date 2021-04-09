Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 5,34,603.
A total of 45,391 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,95,148, it said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark today with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said.
With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,00,898.
The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only.