OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 58,000 Covid-19 cases, 301 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Friday logged 58,993 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 32,88,540. Meanwhile, with 301 deaths, the toll rose to 57,329, as per the state health bulletin.

The total infection count slightly increased today as against yesterday's number of 56,286.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 5,34,603.

A total of 45,391 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,95,148, it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark today with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said.

With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,00,898.

The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Premium Premium

WHO chief laments 'shocking imbalance' in Covid-19 shot distribution

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 Premium Premium

Delhi reports 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases, second highest since pandemic began

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Photo: AFP Premium Premium

Safety issues regarding covishield may heighten vaccine hesitancy

3 min read . 08:38 PM IST
Huge crowds were seen in Tamil Nadu during campaigning and voting and there was little adherence to Covid 19 restrictions. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium Premium

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 tally breaches 5,000-mark, 23 deaths reported

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 90,333.

As per the data, the BMC carried out the highest number of 55,741 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, taking its overall test count to 4509881.

According to the BMC, 5,099 patients got discharge from hospitals, which pushed the city's recovery count to 3,97,613.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is now 79 per cent, the civic body said, adding that the overall coronavirus growth rate has worsened to 2 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 34 days.

There are 76 containment zones in the city, where 777 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout