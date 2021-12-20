Maharashtra reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data. Meanwhile, no new Omicron case is reported from the state today. The total tally for Omicron COVID-19 variant has reached 54. As many as 6 cases were reported on Sunday alone.

Currently, the active number of cases in the state stands at 7093.

The state also reported 515 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of discharges to 64,98,051.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12% and the recovery rate is at 97,71%.

India's Omicron variant rose to 168 on Monday after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka logged more cases of the new strain of Covid-19, respectively.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha, “We're monitoring the situation daily with experts. With our experience during the 1st and 2nd waves, to ensure that we don't face problems when variant spreads, we've arranged a buffer stock of important medicines."

