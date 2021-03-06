Maharashtra reported over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. In fact, with an average of 7,000 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported every day, over 50,000 cases have been reported in Maharashtra in the last week.

As many as 10,187 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fresh cases to 22,08,586 and the death toll to 52,440. Currently, the active cases stand at 92,897.

Meanwhile, with 6,080 discharges on Saturday, the state saw 20,62,031 recoveries from the virus.

In the past week, the state added around 7,000 cases on average, with an exception on Mach 1, when the state recorded 6,397 new cases. In total, between February 28 and March 5, the state added 51,612 fresh infections.

On February 28, as many as 8,283 fresh Covid-19 were recorded from the state. After a slight dip the very next day, the number of fresh cases surged again on March 2. On that day, 7,863 cases were reported. A total of 9,855 new cases were reported on March 3 and on March 4, the number was 8,998.

On March 5, the state reported the highest-ever hike since October 17, 2020, when the daily spike was recorded at 10.259. Mumbai too is following a rising trajectory contributing 900 daily infections to the caseload.

The Central Government has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases being consistently reported by these states, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The teams are being deployed to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

On February 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference had declared that the situation will be reviewed in eight to 15 days. Till then, no statewide restriction was imposed apart from barring any social, cultural, religious, political gathering in the state.

He also expressed his unwillingness to impose another lockdown in the state, but he left the room open as he said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something."









