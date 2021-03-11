Maharashtra continued to record a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added over 14,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.

With a total of 14,317 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,66,374. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

On October 8, 2020, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 13,659 new Covid-19 cases.

Along with that, 57 virus-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the state to 52,667, the bulletin added.

There are 7,193 recoveries reported in the state today, taking the number of those recovered from the disease to 21,06,400, while active cases crossed one lakh-mark to reach 1,06,070.

Nagpur city recorded the highest 1,701 new cases, followed by 1,514 cases in Pune and 1,509 in Mumbai city.

The Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported 3,088 new cases, highest among the divisions.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,49,484 and death toll at 11,825.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,38,643 and four deaths took the fatality count to 11,519.

Mumbai division reported 2,856 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,49,849 and death toll to 19,921.

Nashik division's case tally stood at 3,09,421 and death toll at 5,340.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,744 cases and 4,082 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 87,369 and death count at 2,081.

Latur division has reported 90,144 cases until now and 2,556 fatalities. Akola division has reported 1,12,854 cases while 1,886 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,46,363 infections and 4,886 fatalities so far.

With 97,778 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,72,13,312 samples for coronavirus.

There are 4,80,083 people in home quarantine while 4,719 are in institutional quarantine.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry raised concern over the massive explosion of infections in Maharashtra for the last few weeks.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, containment strategy and vaccination," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, in a routine press briefing.

"Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," added ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.

"Today, Maharashtra has more than 1 lakh active cases. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana are at the tipping point. We have had three meetings with these States where they have been told to pull up their socks," asserted Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan also added that active COVID-19 cases have almost halved in Kerala and have more than doubled in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned about strict lockdown measures in some parts of the state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

60-year-old Thackeray was speaking after receiving the first shot of the vaccine against Covid-19 at the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been seeing a spurt in the number of daily coronavirus cases for a while now and authorities across the state have been imposing night curfews and localised lockdowns to curb the spread. Districts such as Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad are under stringent night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via