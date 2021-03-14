Maharashtra today recorded more than 16,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths, taking the tally to 23,14,413 and the toll to 52,861, the state Health department said.

With 8,8 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 21,34,072. Maharashtra is now left with 1,26,231 active cases, it said.

In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 92.21%, while the fatality rate is 2.28%.

Currently, 5,83,713 people are in home quarantine and 5,493others in institutional quarantine, it said.

As many as 1,08,381 people were tested on Sunday, which took the total test count to 1,75,16,885, it said.

Meanwhile, Latur district administration imposes night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in the district; all weekly markets to remain shut till March 31, emergency services exempted

Mumbai city reported 1,963 new cases, Pune city 1,780, Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976.

Besides them, Ahmednagar city reported 151 new cases, Jalgaon city 246 and Nashik city 946.

Mumbai division reported 3,676 cases, Nashik division 2,776, Pune division 3,609, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 914, Aurangabad division 1,289, Kolhapur division 106.

In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Panvel did not report a single death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the 50 deaths reported during the day, 11 were in Mumbai division, including seven in Mumbai city, two each in Thane district and Navi Mumbai.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 23,14,413, death toll 52,861, recoveries 21,34,072, active cases 1,26,231, total tests done 1,75,16,885 and tests conducted on Sunday 1,08,381.

Also in Maharastra over 1.29 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,556 centres in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said.

Of these, 1,23,150 got the Covishield vaccine and 6,816 were given Covaxin, they said on Sunday.

Between January 16, when the vaccination drive began, and March 13, a total of 28,19,888 beneficiaries have been given the shots, they said.

