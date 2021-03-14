In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Panvel did not report a single death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
Of the 50 deaths reported during the day, 11 were in Mumbai division, including seven in Mumbai city, two each in Thane district and Navi Mumbai.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 23,14,413, death toll 52,861, recoveries 21,34,072, active cases 1,26,231, total tests done 1,75,16,885 and tests conducted on Sunday 1,08,381.
Also in Maharastra over 1.29 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,556 centres in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said.
Of these, 1,23,150 got the Covishield vaccine and 6,816 were given Covaxin, they said on Sunday.
Between January 16, when the vaccination drive began, and March 13, a total of 28,19,888 beneficiaries have been given the shots, they said.