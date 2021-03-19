Maharashtra today reported as many as 25,681 fresh COVID19 cases, logging over 25,000 cases for the second straight day. With this, the total number of cases is pushed to 24,22,021. On Thursday, the western state recorded 25,833 cases, the highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic began. The state also witnessed 70 Covid-19 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 53,208. Currently, the total active cases in Maharash stand at 1,77,560.

Pune district alone recorded 5,065 new cases and 24 death on Friday to the Maharashtra count. The total number of cases in the district stands at 4,58,597 and the death toll is 9,510.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,235 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Nagpur district on Friday. With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563. This leaves the district with 25,569 active cases, the official said. Mumbai, on the other hand, reported 3062 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative cases to 3,55,897 and the death toll to 11,585.

Earlier in the day, the state government issued fresh measures applicable till 31st March 2021. As per the government directive, all drama theatres and auditoriums will be operating at 50% capacity and one will not be able to enter the premises without wearing proper masks. The authorities need to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed at the premises. The directive also said that all private offices, except related to health and essential services, will function at 50% capacity.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that it will make the Rapid Antigen Test facility to take samples for Covid-19 testing compulsory for all malls in the city. The new rule will come into effect from 22 March.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own. He also said that the coronavirus situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September and appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

Noting that we have the vaccine to act as a shield against the deadly virus this time, the chief minister appealed to people to get vaccinated without fear.

"When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with," Thackeray said adding, "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine."

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a high number of daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63% of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India recorded over 30,000 new cases today for the second consecutive day. Today's surge is nearly 11% higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

In terms of response, the Centre is actively engaging with all state and Union Territories (UTs) governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The government is regularly reviewing the status of Covid-19 containment and public health measures with them, as per the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

