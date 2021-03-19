Maharashtra reports over 25,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Meanwhile, as many as 3,235 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Nagpur district on Friday. With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563. This leaves the district with 25,569 active cases, the official said. Mumbai, on the other hand, reported 3062 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative cases to 3,55,897 and the death toll to 11,585.