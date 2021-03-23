OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 28,600 new Covid cases, sees spike in deaths

A health worker conducts antigen test for people who visit the mall at Dadar as BMC has decided to make it mandatory for citizens to go through antigen tests or to carry a negative COVID19 test report to enter malls, or other public places, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 08:58 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The state had recorded 24,645 single-day Covid cases on Monday and on Sunday, it had reported record spike of 30,535 new cases
  • As many as 13,165 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 22,47,495. Positivity rate at: 88.73%

After record spikes of daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days, Maharashtra on Tuesday showed a downtrend on the coronavirus surge as the state added 28,699 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

The state had recorded 24,645 single-day Covid cases on Monday and on Sunday, it had reported record spike of 30,535 new cases.

With 28,699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Maharashtra total tally reached 25,33,026. Along with that, the death toll is pushed to 53,589 after recording 132 virus-related fatalities today, according to the daily health bulletin. Case fatality rate stands at 2.12%.

As many as 13,165 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 22,47,495. Positivity rate at: 88.73%.

There are 2,30,641 active cases in the state now.

Of these, Mumbai alone recorded over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day today. The country's financial capital's COVID-19 tally rose by 3,512 on Tuesday to touch 3,36,426, while the death toll increased by 8 and the recovery count by 1,203, BMC informed in its daily bulletin.

Mumbai has so far seen 11,600 deaths and 3,29,234 people getting discharged, leaving it with 27,672 active cases, the release added.

Pune reported 5,722 positive cases and 38 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,79,521 and death toll to 9,640, respectively.

Fearing the surge, state health minister Rajesh Tope said Monday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "very worried" about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate guidelines to avoid imposing lockdown in the state.

"Chief Minister is very worried about the situation in the State. He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines," said Tope.

Meanwhile, the civic body of Mumbai has banned playing Holi in public and private spaces in order to curb virus spread in the city.

According to the guidelines, BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city.

