{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, the state's situation became grimmer on Wednesday as it recorded more than 31,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours. Mumbai also recorded its highest-ever daily count of 5,185 new cases.

As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, the state's situation became grimmer on Wednesday as it recorded more than 31,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours. Mumbai also recorded its highest-ever daily count of 5,185 new cases.

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 30,535 on 21 March, 2021. Maharashtra had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases.

The death toll is pushed to 53,684 after recording 95 virus-related fatalities today, according to the daily health bulletin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 15,098 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 22,62,593. Positivity rate at: 88.21%.

There are 2,47,299 active cases in the state now. Case fatality rate stands at 2.09%.

Of these, Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. Tc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that most number of active Covid-19 cases were concentrated in districts of only two states. One of those districts is Mumbai.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry informed that top 10 districts with high active COVID-19 cases include nine from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry also added that the top 10 districts where maximum active cases are concentrated are - Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}