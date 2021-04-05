Maharashtra reported over 47,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, nearly 10,000 cases less than Sunday when the state witnessed its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

With 47,288 more infections in a day, Maharashtra's total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 30,57,885 according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise on Sunday.

As many as 155 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 56,033, it said.

As many as 26,252 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 25,49,075.

There are 4,51,375 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 83.36 percent and the case fatality rate is 1.83 percent.

Of these cases, Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Sunday's single-day tally, which was the highest-ever with more than 11,000 new cases since the pandemic began.

With 9,857 more infections recorded on Monday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,62,302, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 40 days from an earlier 42 days yesterday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow the Covid-19 vaccination of all above the age of 25 years in the state.

CM Thackeray also thanked PM Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons above 45 years of age to be made eligible for the inoculation, a statement from the Maharashtra CMO read.

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted, he added.

Along with that, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined 500 rupees, said government officials.

Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services.

