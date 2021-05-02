Maharashtra on Sunday reported over 56,000 covid cases. The state saw 56,647 new cases and 669 Covid-19 deaths today while 51,356 patients were discharged during the day, as per the state's health bulletin.

The state's active cases tally now has jumped to 6,68,353 while death toll stands at 70,284. The state's recovery rate stood at 84.31% and the case fatality rate is 1.49%. Maharashtra on Saturday had reported over 63,000 cases.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported 3,672 new positive cases today, taking the city's active cases tally to 57,342. It reported 5,542 discharges, and 79 deaths today. Pune district saw 11,661 fresh Covid-19 cases, 159 fatalities, and 9,566 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine in the state while 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15. The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.