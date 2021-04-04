Maharashtra reports over 57,000 Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

Maharashtra continued to witness an upsurge in recording daily Covid-19 spikes as the state reported over 57,000 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, official data revealed on Sunday. This is the highest single-day rise in the number of cases in the state since the outbreak of the pandemi

With 57,074 more infections in a day, Maharashtra's total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 30,10,597, according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest daily rise on Saturday.

As many as 222 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55,878, it said.

As many as 27,508 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 25,22,823.

There are 4,30,503 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 83.8 percent and case fatality rate is 1.86 percent.

Of these cases, Mumbai recorded over 11,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike too.

With 11,163 more infections recorded on Sunday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,52,445, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 42 days from an earlier 44 days yesterday.

Pune reported a record 12,494 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 5,74,829, the third consecutive day when new case addition peaks were touched, an official said on Sunday.

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted, he added.

Along with that, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined 500 rupees, said government officials.

Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. The detailed SOP will be released soon, informed Shaik.

Under the lockdown, state will shut down malls, cinema halls, bars and restaurants. Salons, beauty parlours will also remain closed.

Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their seating capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50% seating capacity, added officials.

Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers, Malik added.

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said.

Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional.

