Maharashtra continues to witness explosive surge in the coronavirus cases with over 58,000 cases recorded in the span of last 24 hours. However, the numbers today is much lower than yesterday's 68,631 new cases, which was the highest single day spike.

As many as 58,924 new COVID19 cases, 52,412 recoveries and 351 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, the state health bulletin said. With today's numbers the case tally reached 38,98,262, and the death toll has been pushed to 60,824. Currently, the active number of cases in the state stands at 6,76,520.

The state health bulletin also stated that the recovery rate in the state is 81.04% while the case fatality rate is 1.56%.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 in institutional quarantine, it said.

On Sunday, as many as 68,631 fresh positives cases were recorded from the state, the bulletin stated.

Earlier in the day, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next two days as the present restrictions are not yielding the desired results to curb COVID-19 infection in the state.

The Maharashtra government had imposed 15-day-long "lockdown-like" restrictions from April 14 to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister also said the state government will study the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government before taking any decision.

"The ongoing curfew is not helping (in containing the spread of COVID-19) in the way it was expected. A decision is expected in connection with a strict lockdown in a day or two. The chief minister will take a call after consulting others," he said.

Wadettiwar claimed that traders and shopkeepers had earlier opposed the imposition of a lockdown, but now they are in favour of such a measure. The minister said his department is studying the Delhi lockdown. "We will take information on how trains and essential services are allowed there (in Delhi) before arriving at any decision," he added.

