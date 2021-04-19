OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 58,000 new Covid cases, 351 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra continues to witness explosive surge in the coronavirus cases with over 58,000 cases recorded in the span of last 24 hours. However, the numbers today is much lower than yesterday's 68,631 new cases, which was the highest single day spike.

As many as 58,924 new COVID19 cases, 52,412 recoveries and 351 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, the state health bulletin said. With today's numbers the case tally reached 38,98,262, and the death toll has been pushed to 60,824. Currently, the active number of cases in the state stands at 6,76,520.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The state health bulletin also stated that the recovery rate in the state is 81.04% while the case fatality rate is 1.56%.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 in institutional quarantine, it said.

On Sunday, as many as 68,631 fresh positives cases were recorded from the state, the bulletin stated.

Earlier in the day, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next two days as the present restrictions are not yielding the desired results to curb COVID-19 infection in the state.

The Maharashtra government had imposed 15-day-long "lockdown-like" restrictions from April 14 to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister also said the state government will study the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government before taking any decision.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Workers from Border Roads Organisation use a machine to clear a snow-covered road near Zojila pass, 108 kilometres east of Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

BRO opens Kashmir- Ladakh ZojiLa Pass

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
At least 22 patients died after a leakage in an oxygen cylinder which interrupted the supply at Dr. Zakir Hussain Civic Hospital for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik, IndiaPremium Premium

Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Maharashtra govt sets up probe committee

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
Lawyer for George Floyd's family Ben Crump reacts during a call from U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after a guilty verdict for the former police officer that killed Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.Premium Premium

Relief after verdict in Floyd killing, but what comes next?

4 min read . 09:31 PM IST
Polling officials collect the EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution center on the eve of the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly election, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

In highest single-day spike, West Bengal reports 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST

"The ongoing curfew is not helping (in containing the spread of COVID-19) in the way it was expected. A decision is expected in connection with a strict lockdown in a day or two. The chief minister will take a call after consulting others," he said.

Wadettiwar claimed that traders and shopkeepers had earlier opposed the imposition of a lockdown, but now they are in favour of such a measure. The minister said his department is studying the Delhi lockdown. "We will take information on how trains and essential services are allowed there (in Delhi) before arriving at any decision," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout