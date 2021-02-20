Maharashtra reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Maharashtra continued report over 6,000 cases on Saturday. At least 6,281 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours in the western state. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in state rose to 48,439. The western state witnessed a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

Coronavirus killed 40 people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 51,753.

Mumbai saw a sharp jump in COVID-19 count — 897 people tested positive for tnovel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally of infected people in the metropolis reached 3,18,207.

In Maharashtra, at least 2,567 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. Over 19 lakh people have recovered so far.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that authorities will take strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines. "Ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs," she mentioned. "Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres," she further added.

The state government said earlier in the day that no foreign strain of coronavirus has been found in genome sequencing of samples from Yavatmal and Amravati. Genome seqencing was specially done after cases began to increase in the area.

Several districts in Maharashtra imposed strict restrictions in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases. Authorities in Amravati imposed a weekend lockdown starting 8 pm on Saturday till Monday 7 am. Markets and other establishments will remain closed on the weekend. At least 806 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Amravati on Saturday.

The administration imposed a lockdown in Yavatmal on Thursday. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed. No religious functions will be allowed during this period. Only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings. Authorities also announced lockdown in the Amravati from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday to curb the virus spread.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via