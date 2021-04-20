Maharashtra reports over 62,000 new Covid-19 cases, 519 deaths

As many as 62,097 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra , taking the cumulative caseload to 39,60,359, according to the state health bulletin.

In addition to this, 519 more people succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 61,343, taking the fatality rate to 1.55%.

A total of 54,224 have recuperated from the disease. The total number of recoveries now stands at 32,13,464.

As on Tuesday, there are 6,83,856 active cases in Maharashtra. Out of these, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine and 27,690 in institutional quarantine.

Cases in Mumbai

Out of the total, Mumbai reported 7,214 new Covid- 19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 5,93,906, while 35 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the data, the number of Covid-19 tests done so far crossed the 50-lakh mark and reached 50,27,882 after 45,350 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Also, 9,641 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered people to 4,96,263, the civic body said.

Currently, Mumbai has 83,934 active Covid-19 cases, the data showed.

The city's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 84%, while the case growth rate was 1.44 per cent, the BMC said.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 104 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings has increased to 1,141.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said daily new cases have been showing a declining trend in recent days.

Cases in Nagpur

At least 91 persons died of Covid-19, while over 6,000 tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday.

With the addition, the caseload in the district has risen to 3,36,360. The latest fatalities have taken the toll in the district to 6,477.

As many as, 504 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 2,58,191.

This has left the district with 71,692 active cases,





