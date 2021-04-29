Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 66,000 cases in the last 24 hours. The state logged 66,159 new cases, taking the active cases tally to 6,70,301. 771 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. 68,537 patients were discharged today.

Amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, the state government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15 till 7 am. "Executive Committee, hereby extends all the restrictions that have been imposed vide Break the Chain' orders dated 13th April and 21st April, 2021 along with all additions and clarifications issued thereof in the State till7 AM on 15th May, 2021," the order said.

The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official told PTI on Thursday. The state's overall inoculation count currently stands at over 1.55 crore, he said.

As per the data released on Thursday, the state had inoculated 3,88,247 persons on Tuesday, while it could administer 2,37,700 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

