Maharashtra reports over 66,000 new Covid cases

Amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, the state government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15 till 7 am. "Executive Committee, hereby extends all the restrictions that have been imposed vide Break the Chain' orders dated 13th April and 21st April, 2021 along with all additions and clarifications issued thereof in the State till7 AM on 15th May, 2021," the order said.

