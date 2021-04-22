As many as 67,013 people contracted the deadly COVID virus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours taking the total infection tally to 40,94,840, the health bulletin said. Also, 568 people succumbed to the disease in the same time span. Meanwhile, the state also reported 62,298 discharges pushing the total number of recoveries to 33,30,747. Active number of cases in the state touched 6,99,858.

The positivity rate is 16.45%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.53%.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported 7,410 cases and 75 deaths today, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai's caseload rose to 6,09,000 and death toll increased to 12,576, the civic body said.

On Wednesday, the state added 67,468 new Covid-19 cases and 568 deaths.

Amidst the surge, the Maharashtra government imposed several new restrictions in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control. The new lockdown-like restrictions which came into force since today evening will remain effective till May 1.

As per the orders, central, state and local governing body offices shall function with 15 per cent attendance. But emergency services dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is exempted.

As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance, the order states. Also, passengers of private buses (who are allowed to travel) will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers' hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked labour unions to set up COVID-19 vigilance committees in factory premises for the safety of workers. He gave this instruction during a virtual meeting with labour union representatives, a PTI report said

Thackeray said his government was working to ensure that industrial production and trade are not hampered due to the pandemic, and that the economic cycle is not affected. The labour class along with farmers have played a key role in the progress and development of the state, he said.

(with inputs from agencies)









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.