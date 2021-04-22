Maharashtra reports over 67,000 new COVID cases, 568 deaths in 24 hours

As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance, the order states. Also, passengers of private buses (who are allowed to travel) will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers' hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days.

