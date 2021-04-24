Maharashtra today reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, a little more than the day before when it reported 66,836 cases. The state also reported 676 deaths due to the virus. The caseload rose to 42,28,836 while the death toll reached 63,928. The case-fatality ratio in the state is at 1.51%

The state also reported 63,818 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 34,68,610.

As many as 25,300 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district 21,33,696, the official said.

With 2,86,412 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra went up to 2,54,60,008, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 82.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent. The state's positivity rate is 16.61 per cent.

On Thursday, the state had reported 67,013 cases and 568 fatalities.

Mumbai recorded a sharp drop in daily covid-19 cases as it registered5,888 new cases which is the lowest in the last three weeks, However, 71 fatalities, took the death toll to 12,726.

Maharashtra's Nagpur district today saw its highest ever single-day spike of 7,999 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 3,66,417, an official said.

The district also reported 82 casualties that took the toll to 6,849, the official said.

With the addition of 6,264 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 2,84,566, leaving the district with 75,002 active cases, he said.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 15,106 cases and 117 deaths during the day. After Mumbai city, Panvel city in the division reported 11 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 10,050 cases. The Nashik city reported 2,875 cases and Nashik district 1,881, followed by 2,609 in Ahmednagar district.

Out of 82 fresh deaths in the division, 19 were reported from Nashik city, 16 from Nashik district, 17 in Ahmednagar district and 13 in Ahmednagar city.

The Pune division saw 13,715 fresh infections, including 4,118 in Pune city, 3,476 in Pune district and 2,431 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Out of 94 deaths in the division, 25 were from Solapur district, 23 each in Solapur city and Satara district, followed by 11 each in Pune district and Pune city.

The Kolhapur division added 3,315 cases and 45 deaths of which 25 were reported from Ratnagiri district alone.

Aurangabad division reported 3,631 infections and 23 deaths of which 11 were reported from Hingoli district.

The Latur division reported 4,051 cases along with 130 deaths, of which 38 were reported in Nanded district, 23 each in Nanded city and Latur district, 28 in Beed district and 12 in Osmanabad, the official said.

The caseload of Akola division increased by 3,889. It recorded 41 deaths of which Yavatmal district contributed 25 and Amaravati 10.





