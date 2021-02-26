OPEN APP
Maharashtra reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, for the third straight day. At least 8,333 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Out of these fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,035 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the active number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 67,608. A total of 48 deaths have been reported in the state, including three from Mumbai.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge. Satara, Nagpur, Pune, Jalna, Latur have imposed restrictions. Amravati earlier announced a week-long lockdown earlier. Other districts of Maharashtra have imposed travel restriction from the Vidarbha region in an attempt to contain the spike.

Authorities in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, imposed a curfew on Friday. The curfew will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday. Essential services will be allowed, officials said. A 10-day lockdown till 28 February was imposed in Yavatmal earlier.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Thackeray asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home, an official statement said. Maharashtra should take the initiative and start a new work culture, the chief minister said.

"We should start this new work style where work can be completed with full capacity and properly and there will be less COVID-19 threat too," he said.

On 21 February, Thackeray said that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

"If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules," Maharashtra chief minister said.


