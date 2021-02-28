OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070

Maharashtra continued to record over 8,000 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours for the fifth day on the trot, pushing to state's tally to 21,55,070, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the state reported 62 more virus-related deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 52,154.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
The cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country crossed 1.37 crore, government said

Consumer companies seek vaccination for frontline staff

3 min read . 08:50 PM IST
A medic collects swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test

Karnataka logs 521 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in last 24 hrs

2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday

'Good opportunity for both countries:' Brazil to India after Amazonia-1 launch

3 min read . 08:28 PM IST

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge.

Following the spurt in the virus cases, the district administration of Pune today extended the restrictions imposed earlier in the city.

District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

ON Saturday, lockdown in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city was extended by one week. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region.

As many as 3,753 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,24,704.

The number of active cases is 77,008

TRENDING STORIESSee All

As many as 3,332 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout