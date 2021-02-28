Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070
Police stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra

Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row, tally at 21,55,070

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The state reported 62 more virus-related deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 52,154
  • The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February

Maharashtra continued to record over 8,000 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours for the fifth day on the trot, pushing to state's tally to 21,55,070, according to the health bulletin.

Maharashtra continued to record over 8,000 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours for the fifth day on the trot, pushing to state's tally to 21,55,070, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the state reported 62 more virus-related deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 52,154.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge.

Following the spurt in the virus cases, the district administration of Pune today extended the restrictions imposed earlier in the city.

District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

ON Saturday, lockdown in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city was extended by one week. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region.

As many as 3,753 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,24,704.

The number of active cases is 77,008

As many as 3,332 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

