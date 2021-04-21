Maharashtra reports record 568 Covid-19 deaths, over 67,000 cases in last 24 hrs

Along with that, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state increased to 67,468 in the last 24 hours to cross 40 lakh-mark
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its worst Covid-19 death tally in a single day after it reported a record 568 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 61,911.
Amid a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government is reeling under the pressure of a complete lockdown from state ministers in order to contain the spread.
In view of this, Maharashtra Congress minister Aslam Sheikh on Tuesday told reporters, "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown. Guidelines regarding it will be announced soon," as per news agency ANI reports.
Moreover, state health minister Rajesh Tope also said that several ministers in the state have urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm, Wednesday. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.
He also informed reporters that tomorrow after 8 pm, CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state.