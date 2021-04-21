Maharashtra reports record 568 Covid-19 deaths, over 67,000 cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its worst Covid-19 death tally in a single day after it reported a record 568 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 61,911.

Along with that, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state increased to 67,468 in the last 24 hours to cross 40 lakh-mark.

The state also witnessed 54,985 new recoveries, taking the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 32,68,449.

Activa cases stand at 6,95,747.

Of these, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the six lakh-mark on Wednesday as it added 7,684 cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city also recorded 62 deaths, highest in a day since July 21, 2020 when the same number of fatalities had been witnessed.

Mumbai's caseload rose to 6,01,590 and death toll increased to 12,501, the civic body said.

As many as 47,270 tests were done on Wednesday, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus to 50,75,152.

Amid a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government is reeling under the pressure of a complete lockdown from state ministers in order to contain the spread.

In view of this, Maharashtra Congress minister Aslam Sheikh on Tuesday told reporters, "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown. Guidelines regarding it will be announced soon," as per news agency ANI reports.

Moreover, state health minister Rajesh Tope also said that several ministers in the state have urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm, Wednesday. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also informed reporters that tomorrow after 8 pm, CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.