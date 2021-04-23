Maharashtra on Friday recorded 66,836 new Covid-19 cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 41,61,676.

As many as 773 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 63,252, according to the state health department.

In good news, 74,045 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,04,792.

The state now has 6,91,851 active Covid-19 cases.

On April 18, Maharashtra had reported its highest daily rise in infections so far with 68,631 new cases, followed by 67,468 on Wednesday. On April 17 it had reported 67,123 cases.

Oxygen crisis in Maharashtra

Amid the shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope hasaid he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force.

"We do not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states. If the filled tanker cannot be airlift, then the empty tanker should be airlifted by the Air Force," Maharashtra Health Minister told media persons.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised this issue (oxygen shortage), he has informed Air Force to send the necessary help," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing, where he noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for the transportation of oxygen.

He urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country.

