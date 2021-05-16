Maharashtra today logged in 974 fatalities due to covid-19, a record single-day high since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday the state reported 960 deaths from the deadly pathogen.

Maharashtra today reported a further decline in new COVID-19 cases with 34,389 infections coming to light. The caseload increased to 53,78,452 and the death toll reached 81,486, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai today recorded 1,544 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2438 recoveries and 60 fatalities today. The number of active cases in Mumbai is at 35,702 while the death toll reached 14,260 after 60 people succumbed to the disease.

Mumbai's tally of cases now stands at 6,88,696.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,447 coronavirus positive cases after 24,896 samples were tested.

With 22,430 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has risen to 58,98,605, as per the update given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of daily fatalities in Mumbai remained more or less the same. Mumbai's death count remained in the range of 51 to 90 so far this month, it said.

The number of recovered patients outnumbered the number of daily cases on Sunday.

A total of 2,438 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,36,753, it said, adding Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent.

The number of active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 infections in a day on April 4. At 90, the city had seen the highest number of fatalities in a day during the second wave on May 1 this year.









