Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its Covid-19 highest death toll ever since the beginning of the pandemic with 985 more virus-related fatalities added in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the state had reported 895 deaths, the second highest. The death toll from novel coronavirus infection has now reached 67,214, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported 63,309 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 44,73,394.

The state also saw 61,181 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,30,729.

Active cases in the state are at 6,73,481.

Out of 28827,862 laboratory samples 44,73,394 have been tested positive (1686%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 42,03,547 people are in home quarantine and 31,159 people are in institutional quarantine.

Of these, Mumbai reported 4,966 fresh cases and 78 death. The city's total cases reach 6,40,507 and total recoveries stand at 5,60,401.

Amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30.

The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for such extension.

"All members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that current COVID-19 restrictions should be extended for the next 15 days," Tope told reporters.

Addressing media persons after a Cabinet meeting here, Tope said though the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in the state, all the ministers pitched for extending the on-going curbs.

Today, the number (of daily cases) is 60,000-plus. There definitely is some stability. We had earlier predicted that (daily) cases may go beyond 70,000. But that has not happened.

Meanwhile, ahead of the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, which is scheduled to begin from 1 May, 2021, the Maharashtra government joined several states to announce that it would be providing free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens in the state aged between 18-44 years.

"Today, the cabinet under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44 years," stated the CMO office.

Moreover, a slowdown in the ongoing vaccination drive in Maharashtra, battling a savage surge in COVID-19 cases, will potentially pave the way for a third wave of the infection in the state, health experts warned on Wednesday.

The warning came on a day when the Maharashtra government said it is not going to start the vaccination drive from May 1 for the 18-44 age group because of unavailability of sufficient doses.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has already expressed concern over the inadequate supply of vaccines for Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, amid reports of a shortage of doses for the existing beneficiaries (45-plus people), putting the inoculation drive on a slow track.

The true curbing of COVID-19 can happen only if two thirds of the population eligible for vaccination is covered under the inoculation drive.

"Out of 9 crore people eligible for vaccination in Maharashtra, we have just covered over 1.50 crore so far, which is negligible," said a senior official from state health department.

