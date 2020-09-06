Maharashtra reports record high cases, tally crosses 9 lakh

Active cases in the state are at 2,35,5857 and total patients recovered so far are at 6,44,400. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 26604.

Mumbai, reported 1910 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,55,622.

With 37 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 7869. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23939 and 123478 patients have recovered.

The state reported 328 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 2.93% and recovery rate is at 71.03%.

Currently, 14,96,072 people are in-home quarantine and 38509 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 46,47,742 laboratory samples, 9,07,212 have been tested positive (19.52%) for covid-19 until today.

On Friday, Maharashtra government launched a new campaign 'My family is my responsibility', in the state to further its efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Under this, the state will take the help of NGOs and people's representatives to effectively control the spread of the virus and provide health education to every person in the state.

The new campaign will see volunteers appointed by the health department will go door to door to check fever and oxygen levels of 2 crore 25 lakh families in the state. These volunteers will include people's representatives from Gram Panchayats to Municipal Corporations and in collaboration with NGOs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via