As many as 6,436 people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours – a shark fall of 3,230 from a day ago – said the state health department on Monday.

The Pune administrative region recorded 1,744 new cases, followed by Nashik (1643), Nagpur (1039), Mumbai (730), Aurangabad (464), Kolhapur (328), Latur (283) and the Akola region (205). Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.

In addition to this, 24 more people succumbed to the disease, while 18,423 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the same duration. Of the fresh deaths, the Mumbai region reported 10 followed by six in Pune region, three in Akola, two in Nagpur and one each in Kolhapur, Latur and Aurangabad regions.

With this, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098, the health department said in a bulletin.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,57,034, leaving the state with 1,06,059 active cases.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate is 1.83%, while the recovery rate is 96.76%.

Currently, 6,73,875 people are in home isolation and another 2,383 in institutional quarantine.

With 1,00,124 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,56,55,012, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 9,666 cases and 66 fatalities.

According to the department, to date, a total of 3,334 patients infected with the highly contagious variant Omicron have been detected in the state.

Out of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

