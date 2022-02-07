Maharashtra reports steep fall in fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,06,059

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The state's coronavirus fatality rate is 1.83%, while the recovery rate is 96.76%
On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 9,666 cases and 66 fatalities
As many as 6,436 people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours – a shark fall of 3,230 from a day ago – said the state health department on Monday.
The Pune administrative region recorded 1,744 new cases, followed by Nashik (1643), Nagpur (1039), Mumbai (730), Aurangabad (464), Kolhapur (328), Latur (283) and the Akola region (205). Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.
In addition to this, 24 more people succumbed to the disease, while 18,423 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the same duration. Of the fresh deaths, the Mumbai region reported 10 followed by six in Pune region, three in Akola, two in Nagpur and one each in Kolhapur, Latur and Aurangabad regions.
With this, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098, the health department said in a bulletin.
The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,57,034, leaving the state with 1,06,059 active cases.
The state's coronavirus fatality rate is 1.83%, while the recovery rate is 96.76%.
Currently, 6,73,875 people are in home isolation and another 2,383 in institutional quarantine.
With 1,00,124 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,56,55,012, the bulletin said.