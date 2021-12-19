Maharashtra reports six more cases of Omicron, India's tally rises to 151

Maharashtra reports six more cases of Omicron, India's tally rises to 1511 min read . 07:55 PM IST
- Maharashtra reported 902 new Covid cases, 9 deaths and 767 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases stands at 7,068
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Omicron threat: Maharashtra on Sunday reported six more cases of infectious Omicron variant of Covid. This takes the total count to 54 in the state. Overall, the state reported 902 new Covid cases, 9 deaths and 767 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases stands at 7,068
Omicron threat: Maharashtra on Sunday reported six more cases of infectious Omicron variant of Covid. This takes the total count to 54 in the state. Overall, the state reported 902 new Covid cases, 9 deaths and 767 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases stands at 7,068
So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).
So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).
With six more cases in Maharashtra, India's total t
With six more cases in Maharashtra, India's total t
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!