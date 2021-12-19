Maharashtra reports six more cases of Omicron, India's tally rises to 151

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Omicron threat: Maharashtra on Sunday reported six more cases of infectious Omicron variant of Covid. This takes the total count to 54 in the state. Overall, the state reported 902 new Covid cases, 9 deaths and 767 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases stands at 7,068 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omicron threat: Maharashtra on Sunday reported six more cases of infectious Omicron variant of Covid. This takes the total count to 54 in the state. Overall, the state reported 902 new Covid cases, 9 deaths and 767 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases stands at 7,068

So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

With six more cases in Maharashtra, India's total t {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}