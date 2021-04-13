Subscribe
Maharashtra requests for Air Force help for supply of oxygen

Maharashtra requests for Air Force help for supply of oxygen

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased, he added

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday while addressing the state regarding the COVID-19 situation said that he would request the Centre to provide help of the Air Force for supply of oxygen.

He said, I will speak to the Prime Minister to request him to provide us IAF assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.

"We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," he added

As many as 60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported from Maharashtra today and with this the active number of cases reached 5,93,042. Meanwhile, the state also reported 281 deaths in the time span of just 24 hours.

The state health bulletien also said that, Out of the 2,25,60,051 laboratory sample 35,19,208 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today. The positivity rate stands at 15.6%.

