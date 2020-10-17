The Maharashtra government has requested Central Railways, CSMT, and Western Railways to allow female passengers to commute on local trains from today onwards.

Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department through a letter has urged that the services to all ladies be made available from 11 am to 3 pm, and from 7 pm till the end of local services in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region.

The letter said that during this period, entry to all ladies carrying valid tickets should be allowed.

It also said that frequency of local trains could be increased as per the demand and the ongoing services for emergency service personnel should continue as before.

The demand comes amid the stoppage in train services for general passengers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the disease with 1,92,936 active cases. However, 13,30,483 patients have been cured and discharged in the state. Furthermore, the 41,196 fatalities have been reported due to the disease so far from the state.

