Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

Premium
Maharashtra: Resident doctors to go on an indefinite strike
07:32 AM IST Livemint

The doctors have demanded waiver of tuition fees for postgraduate medical students, Covid incentives, and better hostel facilities at government-run medical colleges, etc

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra's resident doctors have called for an indefinite strike across the state on Friday. The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) declared that the strike will begin from 11 am today and will continue till the demands are fulfilled.

Dr Akshay Yadav, a member of MARD said, "We have an update that at 11.30 am on Friday the higher authorities have called us to the Ministry to discuss the matter. But we want written assurances which we have not received yet. Doctors have sacrificed everything for the people of India. So we just want justice for COVID warriors. Hence we have decided to declare our strike from 8 am on Friday".

The doctors have demanded waiver of tuition fees for postgraduate medical students, Covid incentives, and better hostel facilities at government-run medical colleges, etc.

"Our primary demand is academic fees should be waived off. Secondly, the hostel conditions should be improved as they are not good throughout Maharashtra. Third, TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals. The government hospitals throughout Maharashtra have not received the COVID incentives. They should receive the incentive," Dr Yadav added.

MARD President Dnyaneshwar Dhobale Patil said, "We are have been raising the issues for the last 5 months. But no action has been taken. No written assurance was received from the Maharashtra government so we will go on a strike from tomorrow onwards. Tomorrow we have a meeting regarding our demands with Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at 11.30 am. If we get a positive result in the meeting, we will resume our duties. If no results come, our strike will continue indefinitely and it will be severe going forward".

However, the Association emphasised that emergency medical services will be continued but no OPD will be served.

However, the Association emphasised that emergency medical services will be continued but no OPD will be served.

