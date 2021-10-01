Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

MARD President Dnyaneshwar Dhobale Patil said, "We are have been raising the issues for the last 5 months. But no action has been taken. No written assurance was received from the Maharashtra government so we will go on a strike from tomorrow onwards. Tomorrow we have a meeting regarding our demands with Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at 11.30 am. If we get a positive result in the meeting, we will resume our duties. If no results come, our strike will continue indefinitely and it will be severe going forward".