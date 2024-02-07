Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from today; OPD services may remain affected
Around 450 resident doctors from BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, will go on an indefinite strike to demand better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears.
