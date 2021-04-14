Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra restrictions: Amazon, Flipkart, e-commerce sites stop taking orders for non-essential items

Maharashtra restrictions: Amazon, Flipkart, e-commerce sites stop taking orders for non-essential items

File Photo: Workers transport water containers on a cart at a deserted Gateway of India during a lockdown in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Currently, all major e-commerce websites such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, JioMart and Reliance Digital have stopped taking orders for non-essential items from categories such as electronics, fashion, furniture and more

Maharashtra released the guidelines for the lockdown on Tuesday. The state has restricted all non-essential personnel from movement. Within the new guidelines, the state authorities have also limited the sale of non-essential goods through e-commerce.

Currently, all major e-commerce websites such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, JioMart and Reliance Digital have stopped taking orders for non-essential items from categories such as electronics, fashion, furniture and more. Only services and activities that fall in ‘essential category’ are exempted.

Amazon.in has stopped taking orders for pincodes in Maharashtra. The website through a banner on top of its webpage states, “In light of the latest government guidelines, we are taking orders of essential products only." Since more and more users might be switching to digital means to buy essentials, the Amazon site also claimed that “deliveries may take longer than normal."

Amazon banner for a Mumbai pincode
Reliance Digital has also claimed that “due to govt. Restrictions, delivery to this pin code is currently on hold." The deliveries will only resume after the government allows it.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that most establishments and public places will be closed in the state except those which are deemed essential, including grocery shops, hospitals, banks and stock exchanges.

Additionally, CM Thackeray stated, "All essential industries to function at full capacity. All establishments, public places will remain closed, except essentials. Public transport will continue to function only for essential workers and in emergency and for essential activities for general public."

In terms of delivery from restaurants, new guidelines clearly state, "Only home delivery services shall be allowed and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup."

