For residents living in Mumbai, availability of house helps have been a major cause of concern since the lockdown-like curbs were announced in Maharashtra yesterday evening, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said.

The Mumbai civic body chief said that house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till 1 May.

"Will my house help come, is the question many Mumbaikars have asked from the time the janata curfew was declared. I have received several calls for this. BMC will issue detailed guidelines on this tomorrow," Chahal added.

Chahal said that detailed guidelines related to the same would be issued today.

He told news agency PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani also said a fresh set of orders will be issued on Wednesday as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani said.

New guidelines in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 in the state from today in view of rising Covid-19 cases. This was announced apart from a series of strict restrictions in the state till 1 May.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

The guidelines said that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state.

Shooting for films, serial, ads will remain suspended in Maharashtra from 8 pm, 14 April till 7 am 1 May. All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services will also remain closed during this time.

Maharashtra had reported 60,212 new Covid-19 cases in a day. Mumbai reported 7,898 new cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Nagpur district reported 6826 new Covid-19 cases, 3518 recoveries, and 65 deaths, on Tuesday.

