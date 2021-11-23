The Karnataka government on Tuesday laid down conditions for waiver of RT-PCR Covid-19 test requirement for those returning from Maharashtra to their hometown in the state within two days.

As per the new guidelines, all travellers are required to produce a valid travel ticket of both to and fro journey to ensure a two-day state in Maharashtra.

In addition to this, they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to taking up the journey. Further, the travellers shall not be experiencing any symptoms of the disease, including fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.

They are also required to self-monitor their health for seven days after their return to Karnataka and get tested immediately if any Covid symptoms appear.

The state government had earlier this month said that those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for a short duration (two days or less) need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates.

However, they were required to possess a valid vaccination certificate of two doses, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning upon arrival and follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The government said back then that the fresh set of rules have been issued due to the ‘slightly higher’ daily Covid-19 caseload and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka.

"Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same," the statement had said.

Covid situation in Karntaka

The state reported 224 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,001 and death toll to 38,182 on Tuesday.

The day also saw 379 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in Karnataka so far to 29,49,083. The total number of active cases in the state is 6,707.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.43%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.23%.

Out of 224 new cases reported on Tuesday, 122 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 300 discharges and one death.

