This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In addition to this, they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to taking up the journey. Further, the travellers shall not be experiencing any symptoms of the disease, including fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to taking up the journey. Further, the travellers shall not be experiencing any symptoms of the disease, including fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They are also required to self-monitor their health for seven days after their return to Karnataka and get tested immediately if any Covid symptoms appear.
They are also required to self-monitor their health for seven days after their return to Karnataka and get tested immediately if any Covid symptoms appear.
The state government had earlier this month said that those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for a short duration (two days or less) need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates.
The state government had earlier this month said that those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for a short duration (two days or less) need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates.
However, they were required to possess a valid vaccination certificate of two doses, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning upon arrival and follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, they were required to possess a valid vaccination certificate of two doses, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning upon arrival and follow all Covid-19 safety protocols.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government said back then that the fresh set of rules have been issued due to the ‘slightly higher’ daily Covid-19 caseload and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka.
The government said back then that the fresh set of rules have been issued due to the ‘slightly higher’ daily Covid-19 caseload and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka.
"Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same," the statement had said.
"Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same," the statement had said.