The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised coronavirus-related restrictions across the state. Beauty salons and gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity.

Only people fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shall be allowed to use these services, the Maharashtra government said.

The state government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am from Monday. According to the new Covid guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till 15 February, with few exceptions in Maharashtra.

In addition, the state government has now asked the private offices to operate at a 50% capacity and only fully vaccinated employees' can attend the office physically.

In Maharashtra, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditoriums will operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm. The hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50% capacity.

"Restaurants will operate between 8 am and 10 pm with mandatory disclosure of full capacity and the present number of visitors on a notice board. Home delivery is allowed every day. The same rule is for cinema theatres as well," it said.

A maximum of 50 persons allowed in marriages, 20 in funerals and last rites, 50 in social, religious, cultural, political gatherings. The guidelines further said that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed in public transport.

According to the new rules, for domestic travel, double vaccination or mandatory negative RT-PCR test report is required.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 133 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 1,009, health officials said. As many as 439 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state to date.

Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat, officials said.

Of new cases of the Omicron variant, 118 were reported from Pune city, eight from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Pune rural, two from Vasai-Virar and one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai. Mumbai has reported the highest 566 Omicron cases in the state so far, followed by 201 in Pune city.

