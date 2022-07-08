Maharashtra row: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi on 9 July

According to reports, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion may be done in two phases. The first announcements will be made before the presidential election to be held on 18 July and the second phase will take place after the polls.
Newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on 9 July, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting will take place to finalise the he cabinet expansion plan of the new government in state. Both Shinde and Fadnavis were administered oath as CM and Deputy CM on 30 June.
Shinde took a government-chartered flight for New Delhi on 8 July and following that, both the duo will meet PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on 9 July.
According to reports, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion may be done in two phases. The first announcements will be made before the presidential election to be held on 18 July and the second phase will take place after the polls.
Reports also claim that around 28 ministerial posts will be with BJP, while Shinde camp is expected to secure 14 ministerial posts. Among the 28 posts by BJP, 8 will be ministers of state.
