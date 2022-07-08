Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra row: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi on 9 July

Maharashtra row: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi on 9 July

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PC-ANI)
1 min read . 09:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to reports, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion may be done in two phases. The first announcements will be made before the presidential election to be held on 18 July and the second phase will take place after the polls.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on 9 July, reported news agency ANI.

Newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on 9 July, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting will take place to finalise the he cabinet expansion plan of the new government in state. Both Shinde and Fadnavis were administered oath as CM and Deputy CM on 30 June.

The meeting will take place to finalise the he cabinet expansion plan of the new government in state. Both Shinde and Fadnavis were administered oath as CM and Deputy CM on 30 June.

Shinde took a government-chartered flight for New Delhi on 8 July and following that, both the duo will meet PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on 9 July.

Shinde took a government-chartered flight for New Delhi on 8 July and following that, both the duo will meet PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on 9 July.

ALSO READ: In another blow, Uddhav Thackeray loses 66 Thane ex-corporators to Eknath Shinde

ALSO READ: In another blow, Uddhav Thackeray loses 66 Thane ex-corporators to Eknath Shinde

According to reports, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion may be done in two phases. The first announcements will be made before the presidential election to be held on 18 July and the second phase will take place after the polls.

According to reports, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion may be done in two phases. The first announcements will be made before the presidential election to be held on 18 July and the second phase will take place after the polls.

Reports also claim that around 28 ministerial posts will be with BJP, while Shinde camp is expected to secure 14 ministerial posts. Among the 28 posts by BJP, 8 will be ministers of state.

Reports also claim that around 28 ministerial posts will be with BJP, while Shinde camp is expected to secure 14 ministerial posts. Among the 28 posts by BJP, 8 will be ministers of state.