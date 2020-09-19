Subscribe
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally nears 12-lakh mark with 21,907 new cases
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally nears 12-lakh mark with 21,907 new cases

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST PTI

  • 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals while the total number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933
  • Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 72.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.71 per cent

MUMBAI : Maharashtra reported 21,907 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the case tally to 11,88,015, according to a health department official.

The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.

But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.

The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.

There are 2,97,480 active COVID-19 patients.

But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.

There are 2,97,480 active COVID-19 patients.

The official said that Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 72.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.71 per cent.

57,86,147 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state.

Currently 18,01,180 people are in home quarantine and 39,831 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

